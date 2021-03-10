Sonic High School Sports Blast, Dec. 24, 2016 - Part 3

Since school is out for the next two weeks we will revisit some of our scholar athletes of season past with updates on where they are now in their careers!

Our first being harding's marquavious moore...just last week he commited to play football at columbia university...a member of the prestigious ivy league...here's why he was one of our scholar-athletes of the week.

Marquavious moore is one of the best running backs in the city-averaing over 200 yards per game..he's a difference maker for harding football... but off the field...it's his words that he hopes make the biggest difference of all... moore won first runner-up at the national civil rights museum poetry slam this year...he writes...to reflect... with words like those...and speed like this...moore has offers from a trio of ivy league schools... moore gives a lot of the credit to one of the most important people in his life... and while he's excited to play college ball..to take the next step towards his future...he'll miss his time as harding lion.... that idea of unity- it's one of the things he likes most about the game.

And it's one of the things that inspires him the most.

With the lions, jessica benson, sonic high school sports blast.

Jessica: columbia finished just 3 and 7 on the season..... so they'll gladly use him to bolster their running game..... bryan: the lions only managed 8 touchdowns on the ground...this past season..... hurry up....marquavious moore...and give us moore... offensive tackle will lawrence opened big running lanes for marquavious moore while at harding..... lawrence.....a highly-sought after junior.... .tweeted this week... "thank you to all the coaches who recruited me, but after talking to coaches at the school below, i have decided that these are my final 5.

I will visit these schools in january- february and make a commitment decision by the end of february.

Arizona state, lsu, michigan, north carolina, ohio state" jessica: time for a quick break, jessica: we have a great message of life lessons that high school students and everyone can use.

We go against the grain with coach bill courtney... after the break.