Samantha Jae Minnette of Evansville Power Yoga

>> ange: and as promised, i said this will be a soulful day.

To add to that soulful element, - - of power yoga is here to guide us into wonderful moods to improve our health in the new year.

>> always good to see you.

>> ange: what is it about yogurt that is so beneficial to us beyond the exercise level?

>> yoga connects the mind, body and spirit.

It helps connect you to your breath too.

Our breath is our life force.

It's not necessarily the coffee or caffeine you need, it's really your breath.yoga connects the mind, body and spirit through breath control.

>> ange: what are you goingto show us today?

We are actually going to get everyone elseinvolved at home too.

Stand up if you can .

>> ange: ron rhodes, this means you to .

>> bring your feet hip width apart.

Keep your toes light but pressed down to the four corners of your feet.

Right under your big toe and under your fourth toe and on either side of your heel.

Place your hands by your side.

Spread your fingers wide and pressure hands down to the ground.bring your shoulders to your ears, down and back.

Now your shoulders are away from your ears and reach the crown of your head up to the ceiling.

Reach up, hands faced each other.

Look up if you can.

Deep breath in.

And then exhale.

Bring your hands to your heart center.

Pressed her hands together at your heart.

>> ange: you can come join us on.

He's doing a great job over there.

>> you can do that as many times as you want.

Really get you connected to your breasts, that life force.

Helps you relax, helps your blood pressure and respiratory rate to.

>> ange: i think that's one of the challenges of explaining yoga.

It is really about your breath and how that impacts you .

>> if you do that a couple times, you can keep doing that.

You can also add in theirs as well.

Bring your hands to your sides.

Take a pretty - - deep breath and exhale, and through your heart center.

Bend at your waist and come down to your feet if you can.

And she's got it.

You can come down as far as you can.

Feel the stretch in the back of your legs.

If you want, press your hands on yourshin and reach the crown of your head towards the front of the room .

Inhale, exhale for a slow release.

On your inhale, rise up.

Lift your hands up and exhale, hands at heart center.

That was good to feel a stretch.

>> ange: you can really feel that on your hamstrings.

>> during the summer months, your muscles get a lot tighter.

You're going from inside to outside, cold to hot.

You have to focus on releasing all of that tension inyour hamstrings, back and shoulders.

>> ange: we got a minute left .

>> bring your right foot forward.

Hips face the front of the room.

Hands on your hips.

For your hands out front, shoulders down and back.

Arms reach up to the ceiling.

Then you write the.

You want to feel strength and stretch in feel that engagement of your quads, hamstrings.

Reach up, inhale.

Then exhale, hands to heart centered.

Step your left foot forward.

>> ange: it's a very good stretch and doable.

It really is.

Anybody can do this.

>> anybody can do yoga.

I don't care how old or young, you can do yoga.

>> ange: what time are your classes?

>> sundays at 1:00, evansville power yoga.

And i've got a new class at first presbyterian church on wednesday.

I also teach tuesdays at - - >> ange: thank you so much for getting us ready to start the new year.

Give yoga a try and meet samantha to enjoy this wonderful practice that can enhance