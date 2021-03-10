Frame of Mind with Susan Wagner
2017.
We are going inside the community --- this morning --- for "frame of mind" --- where we focus on overall wellness and mental health.
Life and wellness coach ásusan wagner joins us.
This morning -- the last monday of 2016 --- we are talking about ways to prepare for an awesome 2017."
1.
First you say --- we need to do a reality check of 2017?
Check of what went well in 2016 and what didn't.
What needs to change.
2.
Envision a successful 2017.
How do you want your life/business to be different 3.
Establish routines.
Goes better with a morning routine.
Getting to bed at a routine time is better for you.
4.
Finally create a vision board.
Vision board is simply a visual of your amazing 2017 plan.
