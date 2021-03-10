Frame of Mind with Susan Wagner

2017.

We are going inside the community --- this morning --- for "frame of mind" --- where we focus on overall wellness and mental health.

Life and wellness coach ásusan wagner joins us.

This morning -- the last monday of 2016 --- we are talking about ways to prepare for an awesome 2017."

1.

First you say --- we need to do a reality check of 2017?

Check of what went well in 2016 and what didn't.

What needs to change.

2.

Envision a successful 2017.

How do you want your life/business to be different 3.

Establish routines.

Goes better with a morning routine.

Getting to bed at a routine time is better for you.

4.

Finally create a vision board.

Vision board is simply a visual of your amazing 2017 plan.

For more information... or to continue this conversation... we will post this story to our 44 news this morning facebook page... and to wevv.com.

I know we talked about putting my contact information on the screen and how that won't work, but if you could put it on your website that would be fantastic.