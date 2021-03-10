George Michael dies

British pop star George Michael has died at the age of 53.

His family says the 80s music icon passed away peacefully at home in oxfordshire, england, over the holidays.

Natsot: "wake me up before you go- go" jason: michael became a household name in the 1980s as one half of the british boy duo known as "wham!"

They had several top ten hits together.

Michael split from bandmate andrew ridgely in 1986 and launched his solo career.

Never looking back.

By the late 80s, michael was a bonafide superstar, garnering awards, hanging with celebs and royalty and delivering more hits: the 90s weren't quite as kind to george michael.

He had fewer smash hits and in 1998, was arrested by an undercover male police officer and charged with quote "engaging in a lewd act" at a park in beverly hills.

It took no time for his arrest to become an international headline.

On c-n-n, not long after the arrest, michael confirmed what had long-been rumored: he was gay.

George michael / no font: "i have not been exposed as a gay man in any way that i feel - i don't feel any shame for - i feel stupid and i feel reckless and weak for having allowed my sexuality to be exposed this way, but i don't feel any shame whatsoever.

And neither do i think i should."

Jason: in later years, there were more scuffles with the law..

Drug-related arrests and a nasty d-u-i car crash in 2010.

But there was always the music.

Michael once said, quote "i still believe that music is one of the greatest gifts that god gave