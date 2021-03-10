8:15 mountain time in the cactus bowl.

Speaking of now former boise state backs, jay ajayi is a "little banged-up" after saturday's performance at buffalo.

The second-year running back rushed for 206 yards in the 34-31 overtime win.

He's the third player in n-f-l history with two games of 200 rushing yards against the same team in a single team.

His company?

Jamal lewis and o-j simpson.

Head coach adam gase says that he will not rest his starters in sunday's regular season finale against new england, despite the fact the dolphins clinched a playoff berth.

Miami is a wild card team, while the patriots are battling