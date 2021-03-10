Year End Review

41NBC's Sean Franklin recaps the year's top stories in Middle Georgia from 2016.

2016 had a lot of ups and downs, and there were a lot of interesting stories.

We picked out our top local stories from all around middle georgia.

0:05 3:00 nats - sondron bagpipes "tha duty called sargent patrick sondron... nats - smallwood bagpipes "...these are our sons.

"friends of daryl smallwood sa he was like a big teddy bear."

The somber bagpipe music gave some folks chills continuously throughout 2016.

"officer tim smith, who was sho and killed while on duty that night."

Too many middle georgia law enforcement officers were taken from us.

Nats - tj freeman bagpipes "tj freeman's funeral..."

Bi county deputy tj freeman died in a car accident, peach county deputies daryl smallwood and patrick sondron as well as eastman police officer tim smith were all shot and killed.

Also taken was the life of samuel poss.

"i'm sorry to report that miste poss was murdered."

Police believe the 18-year-old was killed by two of his former classmates.

His mother held out hope during the extensive search after he disappeared.

"he would never worry hi family.

He's a responsible kid."

Hope, unfortunately taken away....much like the life of 18-year-old donnell phelps.

"we as a university and as family will continue to come together."

"phelps was stabb to death tuesday afternoon on fvsu's campus."

But phelps gave us something before he died... "a former student was on campu harassing a group of women... a good deed held in memories.

...phelps tried stopping him."

Memories that many middle georgians had about the lake sinclair smokestack.

Nats - smokestack taken away after years of serving as a landmark for boaters.

Nats - wow it crumbled much as macon charter academy did--a school with high expectations.

"we're just trying to figure ou what in the world is going on."

They had to close after only a short time.

"...time to fix th issues within the school, and ordered them to close."

But a much as 2016 took away, it made sure to give as well.

The american red cross gave help to people forced out of their homes by hurricane matthew.

"she an her crew set up a big shelter at dublin high school."

They took interstate 16 from savannah toward middle georgia, with all lanes heading westbound.

"for them, it's goin to be their salvation right now."

Milledgeville gave it residents relief from a water crisis over the summer--peopl e had to boil water after a water main broke.

"five water main breaks i the past three days and the city is under another boil water advisory.

This is a very unusual phenomenon."

Indiana governor and vice president elect mike pence gave us a look into the future with a stop in perry, as he campaigned for the eventual winning ticket for president.

"we need to decide here and no today that the next president to make appointments to the supreme court of the united states will be president donald trump."

He encouraged people to get out and support the ticket.

"it don't matter a thimble t the difference you can make with someone who knows you at work or worship or your neighborhood.

" that's where 2016 made a difference both giving and taking away--in every facet of life.

In macon, sean franklin, 41nbc news.

