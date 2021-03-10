Some People Questioning Validity of Census Survey

The survey does state it is mandatory to fill out.

Viewers say they're getting letters from the u-s census... asking them to fill out a survey.

The letters warn that if the person does not fill out the survey out... they could be penalized.

We reached out to the better business bureau to find out if it's true.

Local b-b-b director dolores salinas tells us there is a real survey from the u-s census going around.

She says it's called, "the american survey."

The survey does say it is mandatory to fill it out.

"the reason they put that is because they have the authority from the u-s government to make it mandatory.

And they want the information and they need the information in order to see what the needs of our area are and this information the government will use for funding."

However, there will not be a penality if a consumer does not fill it out.

Salinas explains that a u-s census bureau agent may come to your home.

Salinas shared some tips when being approached by an agent also what red flags to look out for when filling out a survey.

Watch out for any questions asking for financial information, including bank accounts and credit card numbers.

When someone approaches you in person; make sure to ask for official identification before giving any information.

Salinas says if the survey has a return envelope with address that says return to jeffersonville, indiana then it's a real survey.

For information on the u-s census bureau surveys... you can contact the bureau 800-354-7261.

