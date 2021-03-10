Community Joins Together to Help James Robinson's Family

One local business is joining together to help a local family after their home goes up in flames.

The community is coming together to do what it can to help... after the childhood home of a rockford lutheran football stars goes up in flames christmas day.

Eyewitness news reporter chantelle navarro has the details.

((chantelle)) mimi - i spoke with a family friend of james robinson...who says that, since everyone on the team is like family...they want to do whatever they can to lend a hand.

((chantelle)) police tape surrounds this house on the 700 block of royal avenue on christmas day.

Fire destroying the home -- making it uninhabitable.

Investigators saying food left on a stove started it -- causing an estimated 80- thousand dollar loss.

This was the childhood home of rockford lutheran football standout running back james robinson ... belonging to his grandparents.

Christy west, mincemoyer jewelers "completely devastated.

Marlene and elvin are some amazing people and they've helped take care of so many as well and when we found out we were just completely blown away.

" elvin brown did suffer burns in the fire -- but he will recover.

Now members of the community wanting to give back.

Christy west, mincemoyer jewelers "we knew we had to jump in right away and do what we could and start helping them, they are family."

Mincemoyer jewelers is accepting clothes and donations for the family... there's also a rock valley credit union account set up for cash donations christy west, mincemoyer jewelers "they're all wonderful.

If this situation, even on christmas eve, it's devastating.

It's a home, it's a family, it's where many celebrations have taken place.

We've watched games, we've celebrated there.

It's just very, very sad."

James robinson is now a freshman running back at illinois state university -- living in normal.

The west family has been in touch with him ..

Christy west, mincemoyer jewelers "our family has known james since he was five years old and they're like family to us."

Letting him know they're here to help his family -- any way they can.

((chantelle)) if you want to help out...you can find info about how to donate to the rockvalley credit union as well as the address for mincemoyer jewelers - at my- stateline-dot-com.

Mimi.

