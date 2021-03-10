ac eight week

(kelly:) it's an accelerated timeline for certain courses at amarillo college, but students say that doesn't mean it's any easier.

(kelly:) last spring, amarillo college students first got a little taste of the eight- week courses.

So this fall, officials decided to take it up a notch by offering half of their classes on the accelerated timeline.

Kamr local four's blessing woksman explains the results school officials saw when they took the chance and what students are saying.

But officials from amarillo college have been capitalizing on the eight-week-college course concept and in doing so have seen some major results.

Collin witherspoon/ amarillo college executive director of decision analytics & institutional research "comparing first eight week fall to first eight week spring, over 10%.

So if we talk like developmental ed that was the biggest leap."

For the classes overall , witherspoon says they increased the number of students taking those courses by about 26-hundred people.

And even with the increase, the school has maintained the same pass rate.

Collin witherspoon/ amarillo college executive director of decision analytics & institutional research "student that progress through those at a quicker pace and get in into the transfer college courses, tend to stay and complete what they came for" but the change ha brought some mix reviews from students .

Daphney berry/amarillo college sophomore " it's been tough."

Dale wilson/amarillo college sophomore "i think it kind of depends on the class.

Like with my math courses i tend to lose math fairly quickly so being able to do it one after the other after the other everyday reinforcing it everyday is really beneficial."

In amarillo, blessing woksman kamr local four news (kelly:) next spring witherspoon says the amount of eight week courses a-c offers will increase to 80- percent.

But when it comes to if the college will transition to having 100-percent eight week courses, he says there's