Tirath Singh Rawat takes oath as Uttarakhand CM

Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn-in as the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.
He took the oath on March 10.
Trivendra Singh Rawat had stepped down on March 09 after BJP opted for course-correction a year before the Assembly polls.
Celebrations began at the BJP party headquarters in Dehradun on March 10 after Tirath Singh Rawat was appointed as the new Chief..