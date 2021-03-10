Valuable asset for INC, shouldn't have left party: Congress MP on Chacko's resignation

Congress leader Hibi Eden on March 10 said senior party leader PC Chacko is a valuable asset for the Indian National Congress (INC) and he shouldn't have left the party.

He said, "PC Chacko is a very senior Congress leader who has been given ample opportunities by Central leadership.

He's a valuable asset for INC.

I don't think it was a wise decision at this crucial juncture where Congress is going into an important election." Chacko has resigned from the party today and sent his resignation to party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi.