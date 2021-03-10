TMN List: 12-28-16

NewsChannel 9 has a rundown of must-see family films coming in 2017.

Theaters will be packed with animated movies, just like year.

Jennifer: while viewers danced to the tunes of moana, finding dory, zootopia and angry birds this year, 2017 is already shaping up to be another strong year for animated films. in our list, four animated movies children and adults alike can look forward to in the coming year.

Kate: first, the lego batman movie.

This comes from the makers of the batman series and the lego movie.

Scheduled to release in february, fans are excited to watch the lego version of their favorite superhero.

Jennifer: next, despicable me 3.

Gru and the minions are back.

And this time they are facing balthazar bratt, a comical villain who is obsessed with the '80s.

The movie will not only feature gru's life after his marriage with lucy, the animated movie will also show gru's twin brother, dru.

Kate: from pixar, coco.

The story revolves around a 12-year-old boy who sets off a domino of events that lead up to an extraordinary family reunion.

This is pixar's first musical film.

The makers have released only the first poster of the movie and it is set to release in november.

Jennifer: and finally, the emoji movie.

The movie is about social media emojis and their take on things.

The animated characters have been voiced by tj miller, james corden and ilana glazer.

The film is set to release in august.

