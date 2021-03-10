Supervisor Benoit's office speaks on his passing

Benoit was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer in mid-November and died at home Monday night.

Reaction and condolences poured in Tuesday afternoon as people learned about the passing of Riverside County Supervisor John Benoit.

Katie?... one thing i heard over and over today from the many people i spoke with was that john beniot was a charismatic man, who cared deeply about people in the coachella valley.

Flags fly at half staff at county buildings in honor of riverside county supervisor john j.

Michelle dearmond, chief of staff: "supervisor benoi was an amazing man of energy, this was a guy who as soon as he saw a problem, he looked for ways to solve it."

Benoit represented the eastern two- thirds of the county, including the coachella valley, which he took over for the late roy wilson in late 2009.

Richard balocco, mayor of indian wells: "these are hi roots, you know?

When you believe i the community you live in and you're in public service, you do everything you can for the people in that community- and he did that."

Benoit wen to high school and college in riverside and san bernardino... and spent 31 years in law enforcement before entering politics.

Ater retiring as commander of the indio california highway patrol station, voters elected benoits to the desert sands unified school board.

Glenn miller, indio city councilmember: "one of th reasons he loved the community so much, is not only because he got to know them as the chp commander but it was working with the assembly, working with the school district and then working as a supervisor to give back to those in need."

Benoit' term on the board of supervisors expires at the end of 20-18, governor jerry brown will appoint his successor.

Benoit would have turned 65 today..

He is survived by his wife, sheryl, two children