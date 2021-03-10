2016's political year in review

The year 2016 has been a year for the record books when it comes to politics, and the state of Nevada has had a front row seat to all of the drama.

((denise valdez)) >> aside from a prominent position in the presidential race... state and local issues also dominated the headlines.

Politics now co-host patrick walker is here with a political year-in-review.

((patrick walker)) >> paul and denise ..

The silver state was the home to two of the highest-profile congressional races in the country... and perhaps the top u-s senate race to fill outgoing minority leader harry reid's spot.

The political world spent a lot of money... and a lot of time here.

Let's look back at the political year that was 2016.

<<< ((patrick walker)) presidential hopefuls hit the ground running to start 2016.

In january... republicans donald trump and carli fiorina stumped in las vegas.

And all three democratic primary challengers made pitches to southern nevada voters... including hillary clinton... who would later go on to win nevada in the general election.

((sec.

Hillary clinton/(d) presidential candidate: "as president, i will be your first line of defense against dangers we face, i will always have your back.")) ((patrick walker)) nevada was in the spotlight in february... as the state hosted the "first in the west" caucus.

It was the third primary in the u-s for democrats... and the fourth for republicans.

Hillary clinton carried the state by 6 points for the dems... and donald trump won in a landslide by 22 points ((donald trump/(r) presidential candidate: "we won with young, we won with old, we one with highly educated, we won with poorly educated.

I love the poorly educated."

)) ((patrick walker)) the focus in march briefly shifted from the presidential race... to the other federal offices.

Harry reid had announced his retirement... and after candidate filings... former nevada attorney general catherine cortez masto... a democrat... and gop congressman doctor joe heck emerged as the frontrunners for the seat.

((rep.

Joe heck/(r) senate candidate: "the stakes are extremely large."

Catherine cortez masto/(d) senate candidate: "this is my state i was born and raised here.")) ((patrick walker)) april brought governor brian sandoval to southern nevada.

((gov.

Brian sandoval/(r) nevada: "welcome home faraday, welcome home.")) ((patrick walker)) sandoval joined officials from startup faraday future to break ground on the 1-billion dollar electric car manufacturing plant in north las vegas' apex industrial park -- made possible by a 335-million dollar infrastructure and tax abatement deal passed 5 months earlier in a legislative special session.

((caller: "that was -- bull-- today.

You need to step down.

You are a disgrace.")) may.

Controversy at the democratic state convention at the paris hotel -- dominating the national news headlines for days.

State party chair roberta lange received hundreds of death threats after hillary clinton wins 20 of the state party's 35 delegates.

Sanders supporters claimed the democratic party rigged the vote.

((roberta lange/former chair, nv state democratic party: "i'm very concerned.

I mean, some of the text messages and e-mails i have received told me it goes into philadelphia.

// i'm afraid for that.")) ((patrick walker)) june.

Nevada holds it's primary election for all other state and federal races.

It sets the stage for a blue wave that would wash over the state -- southern nevada in particular -- in the general election 5 months later.

>>> ((patrick walker)) >> there were a few lighter moments... coming in the form of gaffes... that made headlines nationwide in the second half of the year.

>>> ((patrick walker)) >> there were a few lighter moments... coming in the form of gaffes... that made headlines nationwide in the second half of the year.

You'll see those... as we look back at the second half of 2016... coming up at 6:30.