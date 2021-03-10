Slash piles being burned on Skyline Drive

Snow cover makes this season almost perfect for burns.

One of the positives from the christmas blizzard is that there is enough snow for the rapid city fire department to continue burning slash piles in the skyline wilderness area.

Rapid city>> the veteran wildfire mitigation crew will continue hazardous fuels reduction near dinosaur park.

The operation began this morning at piles on the west side of skyline drive.

Keeping an eye on the weather plays a major roll in how and which slash piles are burned.

Lt.

Tim weaver rapid city fire department>> "we could burn piles that are next to heavy fuels if the forecasted temperatures were very cold, but when the forecasted temperatures are pretty marginal they're chances of a snow cover melting off, then we have to be just a little bit cautious about what piles we light and where."

smoke and flames will be clearly visable from the burning operation.

The smoke may linger for several days.

Crews will monitor the area in the days following