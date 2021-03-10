Russia 'slows' Twitter over failure to remove content they say is illegal

Russia's media watchdog accuses the social network of failing to remove content related to drug use, suicide and child pornography.
Twitter is also used widely by supporters of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities said Tuesday they would block Twitter in a month if it doesn't take steps to remove banned..
Censor says move is punishment for failure to remove ‘banned’ content relating to Navalny protests