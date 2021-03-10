Controversial FADA Bill Could Come Back - KLBK

This time they say it has a good chance of passing.

Trump's inauguration, and texas republicans are already planning to re-introduce controversial legislation.

Our anna wiernicki is in austin with more.

Anna wiernicki: the first amendment defense act didn't make it past the first hearing in 20-15...but now the bill's sponsors, texas senator cruz and his repubican colleague senator mike lee, are eying a come- back.

Chuck smith: the legislation is titled the first amendment defense act, but in reality it is an unconstitutional attempt to totally redefine what the first amendment protects.

Anna wiernicki: the bill protects any person or business who refuses service to lgbtq people.

Chuck smith ceo of equality texas take cg @ 0:32 the intent of religion is to protect and help people, not to use religion as a sword to harm other people, and that is specifically what this legislation would attempt to do.

Anna wiernicki: chuck smith with equality texas says while a texan may be behind the bill,