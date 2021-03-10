Skip to main content
Dealing with disaster

Credit: KSEE
Following Wednesday morning's series of earthquakes in the valley, Barry Falke from the American Red Cross visited KSEE Sunrise to talk about how you can be prepared for any kind of natural disaster.

-----break----- -----break----- george safety matters... earthquakes in nevada were felt by people all over the valley this morning... we received several calls from viewers who were worried about another possible tremor.

In a situation like this... it's best to be prepared.... george here with some valuable information... is barry falke -- with the red cross.

Good morning.

