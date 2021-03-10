Pedestrian enforcement in Fresno

Lindsey: new at eleven... fresno police officers are trying to crack down on pedestrian deaths.

Between 2013 and 2015.... fresno police investigators have worked 741 injury collisions... and 51 fatalities involving pedestrians and bicyclists lindsey: cbs47's patrick nelson is live tonight in fresno with more on this special police operation.

Patrick: extra officers are on duty patrolling areas known for heavy bike and pedestrian traffic.

The goal is to stop pedestrian deaths that are 100 percent preventable.

This year by the middle of october-- 14 people had died after being hit by cars in fresno.

Steve card has been patroling the streets for more than two decades and says this issue has to be addressed.

Steve card / fresno police department 7:22 "i work in the evenings out on the street at night time out on patrol and i see pedestrians throughout the evening at night time they are difficult to see and i think the public including the pedestrians are unaware of how difficult they are to see especially at night time."

7:40 thanks to state and federal grants-- extra fresno police officers are now patroling the city specifically trying to stop the deadly trend.

The goal is to educate both drivers and pedestrians on what could be deadly mistakes.

8:06 "what we see is traffic fatalities when people take unnecessary risks, also if there are alcohol, or drugs involved."

8:17 investigators say in a majority of the deadly pedestrian crashes they see the pedestrian is at fault, but in these cases drivers have to be responsible too.

9:45 "situations where the driver gets scared, or panicks.

Perhaps they are under the influence there are a variety of factors at play there, but they get scared and they flee.

That's definitly the wrong thing to do and there are criminal consequences."

9:59 patrick: in each of the last three years there have been at least a dozen pedestrians killed in fresno.

In order to save lives-- officers are handing out citations to pedestrians and drivers who break the law.

