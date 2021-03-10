Four homicides were result of officer-involved shooting

That's six fewer than 2015 when 10 people died during police shootings.

Tabatha: four homicides this year were the result of officer involved shootings.

If you ask the families now without their loved ones... if you ask the officer who had to make the decision to pull the trigger ... even if kern county had only one fatal officer involved shooting this year - it's one too many.

Josth:"shoot first, ask questions later."

Martin: "officers respond to the circumstances they're presented with."

Sgt.

Charles sherman: "we're utilizing the force to stop the threat.

We're not utilizing it to kill" nats - amtrak ois youngblood: "what was going on in the officer's mind.



Lt.

Doug jauch: "the deputy has to make the appropriate choice."

Martin: "comply then complain."

Youngblood: "as opposed to a confrontation that could lead to the loss of someone's life."

Tabatha: it's a controversial topic.

Ben meiselas: "when they are protesting, what they are begging for, what they are crying out for is just change."

Tabatha: officer involved shootings - youngblood: "it's painful, there is no glory in taking someone's life because of deadly force."

Tabatha: there have been eight officer involved shootings this year - compared to 23 last year.

In 2016 four people died in police shootings.

In 2015 - it was 10.

Since 2010 - in kern there are on average 15 officer involved shootings per year.

And an average of 7.4 people die during those shootings.

There are a number of theories about the drastic decrease - national news coverage, pressure from the local community, police brutality lawsuits, the recent revelation that the california attorney general's office has been looking into the bakersfield police department and kern county sheriff's office for the past year - but law enforcement has remained tight lipped on them all.

Martin: "there's no way to tell why on year is higher than the other in officer involved shootings."

Tabatha: according to new bakersfield police chief lyle martin... martin: "you know we have a small group of individuals or groups that do criticize or critique the police and some of their concerns are valid and some we have to look at objectively."

Tabatha: in the last two years - bpd has had the most officer involved shootings in the county at 14 - 10 were fatal.

Kcso deputies were involved in 8 - 4 were fatal.

The shafter, delano and tehachapi police departments, as well as kern valley state prision have each had one fatal and one non-fatal officer involved shooting in the past two years.

One week ago - the california department of justice - announced it is investigating the bakersfield police department and the kern county sheriff's office for potential civil rights violations - which includes officer involved shootings and deaths in custody.