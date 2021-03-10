Home delivery on rise

River through the entire hailey greenway.

Amy>> when was the last time you went to a grocery store?

Well soon enough you may not have to... jeffrey dahdah is here live to tell us about some local businesses already delivering to doorsteps... thanks amy...if you're like nearly half of americans you have ordered a food product in the last three months... but restaurantes aren't the only businesses sending out delviery drivers anymore... nats tim brown is making medicine at k-j's pharmacy...medicine that could one day be delivered to your doorstep.... "as long as the pharmacy has been open we've been doing deliveries."

That's something that they say has brought them business in the past... "there's been a few people that have come to us specifically for the delivery..."

With how long they've been doing this they are a little ahead of the curve on the home delivery front... half of american adults say they've ordered food products in the last three months...that's according to a research agency called mintell... local businesses like swenson's noticed that trend and got in on it themselves.... a couple of months ago they launched a grocery delivery system... "it's basically an e-commerce cite where our stores are available online and our customers can go there and make an order an the service allows them to pay for the order and then have it available for curb side pickup or we'll deliver it right to your front door as well..."

"with a launch of the new webstie swensons is banking on the idea that people are goint to want to do their shopping less in the isles and more on their phones."

"this is a little bit of a glimpse of the future of grocery shopping and we're just excited that we've got the technology available to offer that as a neighborhood grocery store as well."

Nats that's a trend that k-j's notices as well "i think it's getting to be more common..i mean you see more people wanting to order online and get things to your homes because you go out and see the traffic and it just makes things a little bit easier."

K-j's employs full time delivery drivers because of the demand... and swensen's launched that website two months ago...they say it has