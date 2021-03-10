Gooding man in custody

The trend.

Amy>> a gooding man is dead tonight while another is behind bars... police say steven lawrence died in the hospital following a shooting in his home last night... his accused shooter is in custody.... police arrested gooding resident jimmie o'neal for second degree murder... he was in court today... court documents say that he was in a dispute with lawrence that escalated and resulted in the shooting... a witness said she heard o'neal tell lawrence after the shooting that he didn't mean to do it...but he lost his temper....