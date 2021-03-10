Boy's High School Basketball: Electra vs City View - Decembe

Tournament action continues today for texoma teams...let's take it out to windthorst to start things off...----the 8th ranked electra tigers up against city view this afternoon----electra up 20 pts at the half....3rd quarter...drake cooper from the wing for 3 of his 13 points...---xavier waggoner driving...finds the lane and goes up for the lefty layup....electra up 46-22 ---later andrew marsh with one of his 5 3's of the game...he led the tigers with 22 pts as electra goes on to win 85-34 over the mustangs ---the city view mustangs taking on the