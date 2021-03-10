Fyfe stepping up in a starters role

The Nebraska senior will start in his second game

Jordan westerkamp and quarterback tommy armstrong junior and not having these two is going to be tough on the cornhuskers against tennessee...but someone's gotta take the snaps...and we welcome ryker fyfe to the spotlight.

He's been in armstrong's shadow since becoming a cornhuskers, but now's his time to shine.

The grand island, nebraska native....saw significant time in the ohio state game and got his first start against maryland.

It went okay....he threw for 220 yards and a touchdown....but these type of numbers aren't going to get it done and fyfe knows this is a great oppurtunity, but he's not going to win by just showing up.

Ryker fyfe "it's an honor here at nebraska to run with the one's, so its been fun the last couple weeks going with the one's, so it's been good.

It's been a long journey and not knowing if you're going to play much but that's the risk you take walking on, so i think it pays off you know.

Starting three games at nebraska means more than starting four years at unk, but that's just my opinion."

Danny langsdorf "ryker's probably a little quieter, but leads by example.he's a hard worker, i think the guys have really rallied behind him, last couple weeks especially.

I think he's just embraced the role and i think the guys are excited to play with him."

The bowl game can be seen on espn tomorrow at 2:30.

