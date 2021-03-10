Ride-share services hope to decrease DUI's

Largest cause of traffic fatalities, claiming more than 10-thousand lives per year.

And with the new year just hours away, many are turning to ride- sharing services to get around safely.

But are those services decreasing drunk driving?

New data suggests -- they may not be.

Krdo newschannel 13's mekialaya white talked with an uber driver who's hoping to get the word out... and combat that impression.

She joins us live from downtown colorado springs.

Delay heather yes, when the big crowds come out here tomorrow night, uber drivers will be seeing a lot of business.

But is it enough to reduce dui's?

One driver hopes the data on this subject is wrong.

Nats roger todd has taken hundreds of rides in his car -- 22 i've been driving uber about a year and a half now 24 but he says the most important one, could be the one you take on new year's eve.

103 i would much prefer with everybody out partying, even though i'm driving i'd much rather everybody be in my car instead of trying to drive themselves 15 he knows from first-hand experience.

Todd says last year was busy -- 326 before midnight, i did about 10 trips then after midnight, it was probaby about the same -- depending on how far it is, you stay pretty busy for 3-4 hour periods 50 but did ride-share services like uber stop drunk drivers from hitting the road?

Data from oxford university and the university of southern california says it's doubtful.

Research showed there may not be enough online rides to match demand.

237 at first they didn't have a lot of drivers here in the springs but within the last six months they've been adding a lot of drivers -- and i guarantee there will be a lot of drivers and i guarantee there will be a lot of drivers out and available tomorrow night 48 another deterrent is surging prices -- and some drunk drivers just like their odds, and take the gamble.

Regardless, police will be out in full force.

219 no matter where you're partying, whether a house or bar -- be aware of getting on the streets and driving 32 and todd argues, it's less than forking out thousands for a dui.

142 a ride's not that much, it's better safe than sorry 43 almost 8-thousand people got arrested last year in colorado during dui enforcement periods.

Live in colorado springs, mekialaya white, krdo newschannel 13.

And there are a few places offering free, or reduced rides for the holiday.

Mcdivitt law firm is offering free cab rides in colorado springs.

You just tell your driver, it's on mcdivitt.

Also... ride-sharing app lyft is offering discounted rides.

Use promo code "c-dot ride safe" all one word to get a 20 dollar credit.

The adaman club is embarking on their 95th climb up pikes peak to light up their annual fireworks show.

It's a tradition that dates back to 1922...