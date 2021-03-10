DHS Report Shows Increase in Border Patrol Apprehensions

More than 415,000 people were apprehended during the 2016 fiscal year.

Show border patrol had a 23 percent increase in arrests during the 2016 fiscal year.

Border patrol says central americans attempting to enter the u-s illegally helped drive the increase.

Border patrol released the statistics today.

The numbers show border patrol apprehended more than 415-thousand people from september 30th 2015 to september 30th of this year.

This is compared to a little more than 337-thousand people during the same period a year earlier.

The most recent numbers are border patrol's fifth lowest arrest tally since 1972.

In 2000--border patrol arrest one point seven million people.

Homeland security secretary jeh johnson credited decades of spending on border security for the sharp decline in arrests over time.

