12/30 - Westhill hands Jamesville-Dewitt their 1st loss

In sports tonight...j-d and westhill clash as the red rams look to stay unbeaten mario: over the last three games jamesville dewitt has had a flair for the dramatic.

The red rams have pulled out two overtime thrillers against westhill and bishop grimes.

Tonight it was a rematch against the warriors for the botarr leone classic championship.

J-d looking for their 8th straight win to start the season -first quarter -buddy boeheim going to work -boeheim slices his way inside -to trim westhill's lead to five -the warriors would go almost six minutes without scoring -sean dadey ends the drought driving baseline -dadey cuts j-d's led to one -three minutes to play in the half -terence echols with a strong take to the rack for the hoop and the foul -red rams go up by four -westhill response -great ball movement -owen matukas feeds john geer for a tough two in traffic -balanced scoring from westhill -the warriors had four players in double figures -led by kameren jackson's 17 as he scores down low -buddy boeheim would be held to a season low -but the red rams junior added a double double with 20 points and 10 rebounds -it would be westhill using a 20 to 8 forth quarter -sean dadey chipped in 15 points -westhill hands j-d their first loss, upending the red rams 64 to 48 mario: