Top Ten Sports Moments 2016 (12-30-16)

As we near the end of two .dozens of sports stories remind us of how lucky we are to cover, sports in the erie area.

And while we watched cleveland celebrate its sports championship since 19-64 and come áoh so closeá to making it two.

.and the penguins raise cup in pittsburgh - it's time to narrow it down to our top ten local sports moments number tenwe said goodbye to jerry uht park in twenty 16.

While the minor league baseball erie seawolves isn't going anywhere - the stadium is now known as u-september u-p-m-c acquired the naming rights to what had been known as the áuhtá since 19-95.

Seawolves city also brought the first major league rehab assignment nine when daniel norris pitched in late july.

Not to mention - former howler who earned american league rookie of the year honors just one year removed from playing in erie.number ninesince two thousand eight - the bayhawks have been a downtown erie.

But earlier this month - in a somewhat surprising move - steve demetriou sold the franchise to the orlando magic who will move it to lakeland florida season.while the bayhawks' 'affiliation with the magic will expire at .the move leaves erie without a pro basketball team after nine seasons.demetriou will minority owner for the new team in florida.

.but says the decision to sell something he wanted to do."sot"from a team leaving town.

.to some sporting events making a comeback.

In professional golf took over peek'n peak resort's upper course.

The web dot com tour debuted the lecom health challenge.

The four-day tournament brought some up-and-coming pro golfers like winner rick lamb as well as some veterans including former british open champion ben curtis.speaking of golf - in september the u-s women's mid amateur championship called the kahkwa club home and indianapolis indiana's julia potter won her second title in four years.a month later - the pennsylvania state hall of fame inductions returned to erie for the first time in over two decades.

The legendary fred biletnikoff and the late joe moore were among this year's inductees.number seventhree high school teams made outstanding runs to the state final.

.only to come up just short of state gold.

In fact - the villa maria basketball team and the cathedral prep hockey team played their state championship games on the same day.

And while both the victors and ramblers suffered losses, both certainly deserved to be there.as did the mercyhurst prep girls soccer team which made an improbable run to hershey in late november.

Jamie borowicz's team - which featured just three seniors - reeled off playoff win after playoff win before falling to two-time defending champ trinity in hershey.number six the surprise of two thousand 16.

.was the edinboro university football team.

When cathedral prep graduate justin lustig took the head coaching job in january.

.he was taking over a program coming off an oh and 11 season.

What lustig, his staff and players accomplished is simply dumbfouding.

The greatest turnaround in division two football history.the fighting scots finished nine and two - left out of the playoffs on a mere technicality.

.but none-the-less, a reason to believe that the future is bright at sox harrison stadium.

Came into twenty sixteen on a mission to win the league title.

And while they came up short.

.the otters did reach the conference final for the third straight season.

Star forwards alex debrincat and taylor raddysh were both selected in the second round of june's n-h-l draft.

.and with the return of arizona coyotes prospect dylan strome - the otters are once again a favorite to make a run for the o-h-l title.now can you imagine if they had that mcdavid kid back for one more year??

He's at the top of the n-h-l in scoring in just his second year in edmonton.number fiveonce upon a time - the erie otters completed a similar turnaround.

Boy does that seem like ages ago.

Under head coach kris knoblauch - the otters have recorded an ontario hockey league three stnumber four winning a state title with your teammates is one thing.

.

.doing it in an individual sport is another accomplishment all together.

And district ten raight seasons of at least 50 regular season wins.

The otters had its share this year.

Fort leboeuf's charlie lenox won the 120 pound double-a state wrestling championship in march.

Fairview swimmer and notre dame recruit abby german took gold in the one hundred breaststroke.

The cathedral prep tennis duo of brothers joe and matt demarco followed in their father's footsteps by winning a doubles state title.

In track - meadville's journey brown won the one hundred meter dash while the seneca boys 32-hundred relay and the villa girls four hundred relay also topped the podium.and we can't forget mercyhurst prep's noah curtin who finished first in the double-a cross country meet in the fall and mcdowell's caleb sanford who took gold in the indoor pole vault.

Number threethree is the magic number for the villa maria cross country team.

The victor ladies won their third straight team state title - topping the double-a classification by 26 points.

A dynasty in the making for head coach therese brown.

And from a team that is no stranger to state gold.

.to one celebrating for the first time, the corry girls volleyball team faced adversity along the playoff road but when it came time for the championship, the lady beavers swept north star last month to bring home the school's first ever state title in a team sport.number twothe cathedral prep football team began two thousand 16 with a bitter taste in its mouth.

Fresh off a 40 to 3 beatdown at the hands of philadelphia's imhotep charter in the state championship, but a year that began with feelings of revenge - all through offseason workouts - changed in early june when one of their own - junior linebacker ian malesiewski suffered a paralyzing injury while trying to qualify for the u-s junior world greco roman wrestling team.

As malesiewski battled for his life and spent months rehabbing in a pittsburgh hospital.

.the ramblers dedicated their season to him.

And with ian on their minds and in their hearts - the ramblers would never lose.

A perfect season.

14 and oh.and even when it seemed like their luck had run out earlier this month in hershey.

.

.trailing 20 to 9 in the 4th quarter to the same team that destroyed them just a year ago.

.the ramblers found the strength.

They reeled off 18 unanswered points in the 4th quarter en route to a 27-20 win.

The third state championship in program history."sot"number one it's tough to top that.

But when you've had the kind of year that mcdowell graduate and pitt running back james conner has had.

.you could argue conner's come back is one of the best stories nationwide.

When two thousand 16 began.

.conner was just beginning his chemotherapy treatments for hodkin lymphoma while he continued to rehab from knee surgery.

Despite undergoing 12 rounds of chemo - conner continued to work out and even joined his teammates for spring practices.

His story went national.

In april conner was featured on the ellen degneres show in which he vowed to be ready for the panthers season opener."sot"in late may - conner was pronounced cancer-free.

That alone would have been enough.

But conner's story was just beginning to unfold.

He made his return to college football on september 3rd scoring a pair of touchdowns against villanova.conner saved his biggest performances for the biggest games.

He ran for 117 yards and scored two touchdowns in a win over penn state and topped one hundred rushing yards in four of the panthers final five regular season games including 132 yards in an upset win at 2nd ranked clemson.

Conner topped one thousand rushing yards and 20 total touchdowns.

He's now the atlantic coast conference's all-time leader in touchdowns.

He led his panthers to an eight and four regular season record earning a berth in the new era pinstripe bowl.

He was named all-atlantic coast conference and presented with several national awards for courage , inspiration and for his comeback.

That does it for our top ten local