new speeding camera

Tasmin: going over the speed limit can hurt your pockets, and in montgomery county- whag's jordan lindsay has more on the new portable cameras motorists need to be aware of... << nats of cars jordan lindsay reporting: in a continuing effort to reduce the number of speeding vehicles in rockville, police say there will be a portable speed camera added to a new area.

Socrates yiallourous / photo enforcement supervisor, rockville city police department "we actually have i believe nine portable cameras at this time.

This is just a brand new site that's never been deployed with a portable camera.

So it's not a new camera system... it's a new location."

Lindsay: city officials say around january third, a portable camera will be added to maryland avenue near it's intersection with south washington street - they say it will monitor both east bound and west bound traffic.

Nats of cars jordan lindsay stand up: " rockville city police tell me that this is what the cameras look like, and they say you can expect to see them posted around town."

Socrates yiallourous / photo enforcement supervisor, rockville city police department "it's a portable camera meaning they can move from locations...it's not going to be a fixed location...after that the camera can be rotated to around different sites within the city."

Lindsay: while the cameras will be fully functional - officials say during the month of january in that area...as a warning period phase.

However, they say-- beginning february third - citations will be issued to motorists exceeding the posted speed limit --by 12 miles per hour or more.

Socrates yiallourous / photo enforcement supervisor, rockville city police department "fines are set by the district court of maryland... they're currently set at 40 dollars ....no points are associated with theses types of citations."

Lindsay: reporting in rockville, jordan lindsay whag news.

>> tasmin: to be mindful of the speed limits- whether or not you think there is a camera located somewhere.

Tasmin: