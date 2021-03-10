Neighbors Voice Frustration Over Smoke from Cotton Pile Fire

Authorities in Hidalgo County said they’ve done what they can to control the situation.

A pile of rubbage left over from a cotton harvest caught fire several days ago... and tonight, the fire is still going.

Authorities say they've done all they can.

People nearby are sick of the smoke.

Channel 5's christian von preysing tries to find out why it's taking so long to extinguish the fire.

It's stuff left over from the cotton harvest... a big pile, the size of a football field.it caught on fire.

Nearby residents say the smoke is a problem.

Authorities tell us they've decided to let it burn.

Tonight... off in the distance on private property, this pile keeps burning... the smoke... priscilla bernal - lives nearby "very thick.

You can see it's like a fog.

A haze."

...priscilla bernal's description of what it was like days ago... and others... jose luis agueros- lives nearby "this, it aint no cane.

It was worse."

The smoke from the cotton refuse... coming from behind a private fence..

Putting a damper on holiday gatherings.

Priscilla bernal - lives nearby "we could not be outside.

The smoke was inside the home, on the clothing, on the car."

Bernal's aunt... leanne... while showing us around couldn't take the smoke.

Coughing... she got back in the car.

Her husband... mike bernal - lives nearby "and for the past two weeks we could barely breathe out there."

The bernals say it's been going on for four weeks.

Authorities say they were notified this week.

George garrett - mercedes emergency management coordinator "it's long as a football field, which is a hundred yards, and it is approximately 15 feet high."

John franz - hidalgo county fire marshall's office "we did send some personnel out there."

The hidalgo county fire marshall says it went out to take a look... and to make sure the fire wasn't spreading to other properties.

The mercedes fire department says it worked to put out the fire... because of the smoke complaints.

George garrett - mercedes emergency management coordinator "we put well over 12 thousand gallons of water on there in the last three days and then unsuccessful in being able to extinguish the fire."

Both the hidalgo county fire marshall and the mercedes fire department told us today they thought the international boundary and water commission was responsible for the property.

The ibwc tells us they lease the land from a private land owner.

The mercedes emergency management coordinator says the pile of cotton refuse was stored on this land.

He says the fire broke out spontaneously.

Standup: "this stuff is really thick.

It's got a lot to it.

You can see how a big pile of it would take a long time to burn."

John franz - hidalgo county fire marshall's office "we're going to do everything that we can to make sure any applicable laws are followed."

Until now the county hasn't issued any penalty.

"do something about it because we can't take it."

People are waiting for the fire to die out.

The mercedes emergency management coordinator says responders put down water and cut the pile of cotton in half when they went out there this week.

Their hope is to cut down the time it'll take for the pile to stop burning.

We are working in finding out who owns the land.

None of the people we talked to today, knew who the private land owner is.

For now, they'll have to wait... in the studio, cvp