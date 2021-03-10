Record sales on the rise

In the music industry.

Right now amazon's best selling home audio product this year -- is a record player.

Kamc's elizabeth lane found out why record sales are booming.

Elizabeth?

Lane that's right lauren.

The recording industry association of america says vinyl album sales grossed 416 million dollars last year... the largest number they've seen since 1988.

Nat pop 03:20:41;17 ike onuma, records enthusiast this is actually what they call near mint condition ralph's records has been buying trading and selling vinyl for 36 years.

02:47:20;29 doug stapp, ralph's records owner i have been a die hard record junkie since i was about 6 years old stepping into ralph's is like stepping back in time...and record enthusiasts like ike onuma visit often to look for rare finds.

03:13:38;24 sometimes 7 days a week i stop in but for the most part i would say at least 4 times a week oldies and country -- hip-hop and even rock and roll -- with over one hundred thousand records in stock...you can find it all here.

02:52:30;04 we carry new and used here used is whatever walks in the door we use the biggest distributor in the us and we order every single week thousands and thousands of new records why the rise in popularity?

Young people.

02:50:10;04 13-28 yrs old are the record buying people and its great 02:50:58;26 seeing the younger generation with what i grew up with is great it makes me feel good owner doug stapp says the experience of playing records on the turn table makes them appealing.

02:48:47;05 the physical experience of actually putting on the music and being able to put the needle on the album and listen to it maybe it's a fad or maybe vinyl is here to stay.

02:52:54;03 thank you for buying records again it makes us happy and keeping buying them whatever the case...the music industry is reaping the benefits.

03:11:57;18 i think its a good thing i actually joke that i bet the music industry never thought theyd be saved by something they got rid of when cds came around lane ralph's says most of their younger customers are buying portable record players they can take with them on the go... but people of all ages enjoy coming in for the nostalgic feeling of holding vinyl in their hands.

Lauren going on right now in