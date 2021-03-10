Siouxland's Top Ten News Stories

On-going problem in south sioux is no doubt one of the most talked about local stories of the year.

What else made the list of siouxland's top news events?

The editors of the sioux city journal looked back at 2016 and arrived at this top ten list.

The conclusion of a long legal battle over sioux city's former riverboat casino comes in at number ten.

The iowa supreme court in may upheld the argosy's closure.

It was replaced by the hard rock.

At number nine is the fatal shooting of a dakota dunes man by sioux city police during a traffic stop.

The shooting of daniel reidmann on december 7th marked the first time in three years that local police shot and killed someone.

Protests over the dakota access pipeline came in at number eight.

The protests over the 3-point-7 billion dollar pipeline - which will run through four midwestern states including iowa - were a constant throughout much of 2016.

At number seven are the separate grand jury indictments of current and former leaders of the winnebago and omaha tribes.

They're all awaiting trial on theft and corruption charges involve tribal and federal funds.

Sioux city's efforts to get $14 million in state incentives for three big downtown construction projects comes in at number six.

Those projects include virginia street appartments, a convention center hotel, and an ag expo at the old stockyards.

At number 5 is a story that's dominated the headlines since early november.

That's when a sweer odor tied to the bgi ox plant began plaquing south sioux city and displaced residents from their homes.

It's a saga that will continue unfolding in 2017.

Cf industries finishing the $2 billion expansion of its port neal fertilizer complex comes in at number four.

That construction took three years to complete, but resulted in cf doubling its local workforce.

At number three is the shooting of a sioux city police officer in one of the most talked-about criminal cases of the year.

19-year-old isaiah mothershed was sentenced to 50 years in prison after being convicted in november.

Northwest iowa's pivotal role in the 2016 presidential election comes in at number two.

Trump made numerous stops in siouxland, including one at the sioux city convention center that drew a big crowd just days before winning all three siouxland states and the electoral college.

And the top story of 2016 in siouxland is... investigations by federal and state authorities intensified into allegations of wrongdoing at sioux city's wastewater treatment plant.

City officials and/or employees could face criminal charges in the new treatment plant.

City officials and/or employees could face criminal charges in the new year.

Jenna: 2016 saw triumph and great tragedy.

Reporter dianne gallagher has a look back at the top national stories this year.

" presidential politics dominated the headlines.