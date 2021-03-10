New Year's Eve Preparations

People are celebrating... and that includes right here in memphis.

Kelli: local 24's brad broders is live on beale street for us tonight... brad what's going on?!

... brad: things a little quiet now as this pesky - misty rain continues to fall.

But once things dry up later - huge crowds expected here - along with plenty of law enforcement to make sure the new year is safe and secure in around beale street.

Brad: these are crews late this afternoon - finishing days of prep to get the guitar ready to slowly drop at midnight.

Memphis' hard rock was the first to drop the guitar - a spectacle now done at other hard rocks around the world on new year's eve.

Tonight - before and after midnight - beale street and law enforcement leaders said security will be unprecedented.

That includes uniformed and undercover officers - along with plenty of eyes on security cameras monitored by staff at the real time crime center.

Admission is free to get on beale but everyone will be wanded and weapons are strictly prohibited.

After nine you have to be at least 21 to get on the street - or be with a guardian between nine and 11.

After 11 - no one under 21 will be allowed onto beale.

Lt.

William woodard/memphis police department "we've stepped up patrols, we'll bring in specialized units, bring in extra power if we can, call our reserves to patrol traffic to make sure everyone is safe and we have enough coverage downtown."... brad: beale street leaders recommend those heading down here tonight to use one of several entry points.

They add the entry at second and beale usually is the busiest on new year's eve.

Reporting live in downtown memphis - brad broders - local 24 news.

Kelli: