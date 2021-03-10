Central Lubbock House Fire Late Friday PM (KAMC)

Fire may have sparked from space heaters hooked up to a generator... hi there-- i'm wes rapaport.

Firefighters responded to a home on fire around 11-40 last night night on 42nd street near avenue s... we're told about a quarter of the house had extensive fire damage-- and the entire home had major smoke damage... lubbock fire rescue says nobody was inside when firefighters arrived-- and the house did not have electricity or gas hooked up... the fire marshal's office is still investigating-- but an investigator says there were multiple electric space heaters connected to a generator-- and the extension cords being used were too small... firefighters spent the