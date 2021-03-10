Years!

Carolyn: what better way to ring in the new year than with a day full of fun activities?

Whag's sierra fox tells us more about first night in winchester.

<< sierra fox reporting: it'sfirst night winchester's 30th year!

Christine germeyer: "we are the fifth oldest first night organization in the country to reach 30 years."

Sierra fox reporting: and that's not the only history attendees will be part of, this is the first time in 30 years that the apple has been completely redone.

Christine germeyer: "since we've had it, this is the first time that it's been striped of all teh lights we used to have on it and we've added led lights to make it bright!"

Sierra fox reporting : the first night celebration kicked off the daytime celebration with a magic show, balloon scultping, face painting, and hat making was going down at the museum of shenandoah valley.

The museum also partners with first night winchester for an annual art contest.

Julie armel, deputy director community relations: " this year the contest celebrates the 30th anniversary of first night and the in still we rise exhibition."

"we have four age categories, 7 and under, ages 8-12, 13-17, and because you're never too old to color, adult ages 18 and over!"

Levi:"how did you feel when you heard you won the contest?

Good!

Good!

Were you excited?

Yes!"

Sierra fox reporting: shenandoah valley's artist john burns drew this year's picture and the adult category winner took inspiration from the quilt itself.

Sarah kohrs, picture winner: "i had come to see the exhibit with my older son, joseph, who's eight and so we had gone through and picked out some of our favorites and the one that showed the athello one the quilt was actually on of my favorites, it was just beautifully done."

Sierra fox reporting: and she is no newbie to the contest... sarah kohrs, picture winner: "i entered last year and i actually won last year too so it was amazing to be able to win for the second year in a row!"

Sierra fox reporting: winning the contest enabled her family to go to first night because that's one of the many prizes winners recieve... julie armel, deputy director community relations: "they win a family four pack of buttons to first night, tickets to the alamo drafthouse - free popcorn, gift certificates to mcdonald's and a one year membership to the museum of the shenandoah valley and so for coloring, they get to experience arts and culture for an entire year!"

Sierra fox reporting: the contest starts in november and runs until a day or two before first night winchester.

Julie armel, deputy director community relations: "we encourage anyone who's interested in participating to check online next year and color with us to celebrate the new year!"

Sierra fox reporting: reporting in winchester, sierra fox, whag news.

>> carolyn: winchester will be counting down 2016 with the annual apple drop and welcome 20-17 with a spectacular firework display at midnight.

Carolyn: