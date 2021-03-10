Local Olympian competes in Race Walk Championship at RIT

An Olympian and an Olympic hopeful took to the track Saturday at RIT.

Rush henrietta grad- miranda melville and brockport high grad a-j gruttadauro competed in the u-s-a-t-f race walk championship at the gordon field house.

Melville competed in the 20-16 olympics, and gruttadauro is a 20-20 hopeful.

Today miranda took home first place and reflected on her experience in rio.

Miranda melville, 2016 olympian "it was fantastic it was a dream come true to have gone and represented the u.s.a.

And represent rochester especially, the greater rochester area.

I'm very fortunate to be able to do this and have such tremendous support in all these years to keep going."

Race walking requires two feet to be in contact with the ground at all times.

Melville says she looks forward to the 20-20 games in