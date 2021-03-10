Campbell County police make arrests in two murder cases

Ralph Ramsey and Martelle Wooding are both charged in two unrelated murders.

In campbell county, authorities announced this morning -- they've closed two murder cases, and both suspects sit behind bars.

In a press conference this morning, the sheriff's office announced martelle wooding and ralph ramsey are charged in two unrelated incidents, the county's 4th and 5th homicides this year.

Wdbj7's toneshia watkins was at that press conference.

She joins us live it seems like the suspects knew their victims. sara, in both homicides, yes.

The victims families were present and while many tears were shed, you could tell that now that the suspects are in jail that they are finally starting to get some closure.

2 homicides, just weeks apart.

Guthrie "the fire on marysville road.

The tragic shooting on red house road."

In a press conference this morning, members of the sheriff's office addressed the families of both tragedies.

Wade "yesterday we responded to a subject that had been shot.

Once we arrived on the scene, we located the victim, samuel turner dawson, deceased in his vehicle."

Ralph ramsey was arrested for 2nd degree murder.

Both he and dawson owned property on red house road.

Officers are still investigating the cause of the shooting.

"responded to 5444 marysville road on the 18th of december at 2:36 am regarding a mobile home fire.

Once the fire was extinguished, our worst fears became a reality."

The bodies of melynda callaham, francheska lane and kadriana lane were found.

"martelle dashay wooding was taken into custody and charged with 2 counts of 2nd degree murder."

Phyllis reed is melynda callaham's mother.

"when i got the news late yesterday evening, it just seemed like 1000 pounds was lifted off my shoulders."

Wooding was francheska lane's boyfriend and had lived in the house.

Their relationship ended 3 days prior to their murder.

"i love you and i miss you."

Stephanie stone is melynda callaham's sister.

She and other family members are happy justice has been served.

"i feel like it is gonna bring closure, but i also feel like it's gonna take a long time."

This is not either suspect's first brush with the law.

And sara i'm told more charges could be pending for