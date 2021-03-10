Details of trooper murder

We have more details about the death of Trooper Landon Weaver and the suspect Jason Robison.

Report that trooper landon weaver was killed in the line of duty on december 30th at aprox 6:30 pmwhile serving the citizens of the commonwealth (john) trooper weaver is the 97th member of the pennsylvania state police to be killed in the line of duty.

(john) good evening... after a 15 hour manhunt... the man accused of killing a state trooper is dead.

(john) this is the murdered trooper, landon weaver.

The 23 year old was shot and killed, while serving a protection from abuse order to a home in hesston, huntingdon county.

(john) after the shooting around 6:30 friday night... police quickly scrambled to the scene off of bakers hollow road.

That's where dozens of state troopers gathered to search for the shooter, jason robison.

(john) our team coverage continues today from the huntingdon state police barracks... our mallory lane joins us live with more on the investigation into the shooting... mallory?

(mallory) john - police tell us this afternoon that jason robison was located at a separate location from where he fatally shot trooper weaver last night.

They say he was armed, failed to obey troopers commands and made a threat toward the troopers, who then shot and killed him.

Police tell us trooper weaver was alone when he responded to a domestic call last night around 6:30.

They would not say whether or not that is a violation of protocol - instead, saying this is an ongoing investigation.

Trooper weaver responded to a home along bakers hollow road in juniata township friday night.

We're told it was dispatched as a protection from abuse, or pfa, violation.

Police won't say who the p-f-a was filed by or who else was inside the home at that time.

Police tells us that trooper weaver was inside the home, interviewing robison -- when robison got a firearm and shot trooper weaver.

Other troopers responded to the scene and tactically removed trooper weaver from the home -- where he died from his injuries.

Police will not say how robison gained access to that firearm - or who owned it.

We're told there were about 100 law enforcement personnel on scene throughout the night and this morning, searching for robison.

Maynard gray, major, area two commander "the officers who were involved in the actual shooting today are placed on administrative leave and that' )s just normal protocol.

It gives them the opportunity to cope with the situation before they're put back into a stressful situation again."

(mallory) police, this evening, say this is an ongoing, active investigation and say they will release more information as it becomes available.

A chaplain was at the barracks this afternoon to speak with any officers who may need assistance at this time.

Reporting live in huntingdon, mallory lane, wtaj news.

(john) at the time of the shooting robison was out on bail- charged for stealing a vehicle back on december 6th.

He was also awaiting trail for assault and unlawful restraint.- which was set to take place in march.

Recently robison made some comments on his facebook page that were very disturbing..... he wrote about wanting to play russian roulette, and a hatred of police.

We're choosing not to show you those facebook images.

One of his posts from a little over a week ago that was removed had the quote "the only good cop is a dead cop."

There have been many comments by those that knew him who wrote robison had significant mental problems. (john) earlier this morning, state police lowered flags in the honor of their fallen brother -- trooper landon weaver.the yoh the academy just a year ago.

(john) governor wolf issued this statement.

"i commend the pennsylvania state police and all law enforcement involved for the swift resolution of this manhunt and for preventing any other residents from being harmed.

(john) "trooper weaver's life and service to our commonwealth ended far too soon - may we never forget his sacrifice."

(john) today, our karina cheung was at the scene of trooper weaver's murder..and was checking into his connections in the community and within the state police.

Karina?

(karina) john trooper landon weaver is a blair county native and joined the pennsylvania state police force in december 2015.

Weaver recently got married this past summer.

At the huntingdon barracks -- the community showed their support for weaver and the other troopers.

People placed flowers at the foot of the flag poles which we mentioned are at half staff.

The huntingdon regional fire rescue banded together to bring weavers body from harrisburg, back to the department .

Half a dozen fire trucks with their lights on lined up with their ladders raised to honor weaver.

We caught up the fire chief who says... "it's start in the right direction and i hope everyone sees this- we all pull together and make us stronger.

All the law enforcement people all work together and its all one big community so its what we can do to help each other" (karina) a prayer service is set for 6 o'clock sunday night at love church.

In huntingdon, karina cheung wtaj news.

(john) just east of here- dozens of officers gathered on the port royal overpass to route 322 to honor fallen trooper landon weaver.

Two fire trucks hung a flag for all to see.

(john) members of the community where the 23-year-old state trooper lived are still in shock.

That's in martinsburg, blair county.

Sandy snyder works as a hairdresser in martinsburg.

She knows weaver's grandmother and says what happened is a tragedy.

And it's really hitting them especially hard now, around the holidays... sandy snyder, hairdresser in martinsburg 00:29:31 i mean it's just heartbreaking.

He was a young guy and just got married and was on the police force a year.

I just think it's horrible.

Kim yale, from state college 00:24:34 to be such a young man that' )s willing to sacrifice.

This is unfortunately what can happen when you put yourself on the line.

(john) sandy says the community is coming together to support the victim's family in any way they can.

(john) according to the national law enforcement officers memorial fund..

Weaver is the 65th officer killed in the line of duty this year.

The average number of officers killed in one year is 53.

The decade's highest total came in 2011, with 73 officers shot dead.

(john) for the latest on the investigation