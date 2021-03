West Bengal CM Mamata offers prayers at Durga Mandir

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offered prayers at Durga Mandir in Shibrampur, Nandigram on March 10.

Earlier today, she filed her nomination as a TMC candidate from the constituency, to contest the upcoming assembly elections.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29.

The counting of votes will take place on May 2.