Met Police officer arrested over Sarah Everard disappearance

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Sarah Everard in what the force has called "a serious and significant development".

The 33-year-old disappeared after walking home from a friend's house in Clapham, South London on March 3rd.

The officer, who was not on duty at the time of Sarah's disappearance, was arrested at an address in Kent, along with a woman who has been held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

