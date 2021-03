Modern Masculinity: new dads in lockdown: 'I had a real feeling of inadequacy'

In this episode of Modern Masculinity, the Guardian's Iman Amrani speaks to fathers of young children about their experiences during lockdown.

She meets Mark Williams, a fathers' mental health campaigner, to hear about the challenges that new dads face.

He discusses how important it is to address the struggles they encounter beyond fatherhood and how this can affect the whole family