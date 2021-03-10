Jack in the Box Open Mic: Cezar Guerrero

We catch up with former Bulldog basketball star Cezar Guerrero, who was back practicing with his old team Friday, on break from playing professional basketball in Mexico.

Up, 3-pointer on the way, it's good, an amazing shot, knowing the presence where that 3-point line is, gets one foot behind it, and somehow manages to get that shot off, with the clock ticking down and running off, as the ball goes through the basket" scott that was probably the most memorable shot of cezar guerrero's career as a bulldog... that miraculous three last january 20th sending that san diego state game into overtime.

Scott well... cezar was back in fresno this week... a place he's made his hometown by the way... and was back on the court at the save mart center... helping the bulldogs at practice on friday.

Cezar is currently playing professional ball in monterrey mexico... but with his professonial team having a holiday break... he got some work in with his former squad.

Also gave us a chance to catch up with cezar.

He tells us he's playing in mexico for fuerza regia, a professional team in mexico, and he's on vacation and he's just catching up with the guys and the coaches.

Says his dream is to come out here and be one of coach terry's assistants, and be on the coaching staff, hopefully one day