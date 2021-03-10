National Guard Soldiers Depart for African Deployment

Around 700 Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment of the 39th Infantry Brigade are leaving for a deployment to support operations in the Horn of Africa.

Kark 4's isabella moller was in malvern for many family's tearful goodbye.

For these families lining the street in malvern... it's bitter sweet.they've made it through the christmas with the family.

But now, they clutch those new toys as they say goodbye to their loved ones.((amy eckert, daughter deployed to africa)) "it's really amazing to see the support for our families knowing we aren't in this alone."the eckert family, among the almost 700 in arkansas who had to say 'see you later' to their soldier this new year.((amy eckert, daughter deployed to africa)) "victoria has been in the national guard for 2 years now, she would have been a college senior at a state."

Amy eckert says it was a shock for her daughter to join the national guard, but she is incredibly proud of her.((amy eckert, daughter deployed to africa)) "it's hard but we know she's been through the training and we know it's going to be great, a great experience for her."((riley eckert, sister deployed)) what helps me to think that shes not gone too long is because she was in college just poretend she was in college for a year.

((dj eckert, sister deployed)) "she's going to come in december something she hasn't told us yet."700 national guard soldiers from arkansas deployed sunday for a year.

Leaving for a deployment to support operations in the horn of africa.((amy eckert, deployed to africa)) "it's weird that all the national guard soldiers are going when you don't expect them to be deployed but these are our local families its not just army it's national guard as well just keep them in your prayers family and soldiers."so as they check the list one more time,and make sure every soldier is on board.

They take off, and families wave goodbye to their loved ones,already counting down the days until these busses return with their loved ones safe inside.

