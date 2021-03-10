Bounce back: Illini beat Buckeyes

C-i living.

It's the start of a new year so illini fans can certainly have hope that 2017 brings a fresh start.it can't get much worse after tuesday's 25-point loss at maryland to open the big ten schedule.but coming home usually helps -- the illini haven't played at state farm center since the second week of december.illinois hosting ohio state tonight -- looking for a bounceback win against the 10-win buckeyes -- edwardsville senior mark smith in the house -- the mizzou baseball commit has garnered a lot of interest from lately from the orange and blue and got an offer after the game ---back and forth game early -- osu got the lead off jaquan lyle to trevor thompson for the oop--but here come the illini -- malcolm hill layup, 17-2 run, lead up to 15---then with just seconds left in the half -- tracy abrams for 3 -- bounce back game for him with 16half 40-29---47-44 mark loving off glass---50-44 hill and one, made ft---58-57 ja'quan lyle 8 straight points -- game high 26---63-62 finke 3 -- he had 12 ---64-63 jae'sean tate dunk----66-64 jcl 3 ----71-67 hill layup illinois wins it 75-70 the final -- improving to 11-4 overall and 1-1 in the big ten.

Four players score in double figures led by malcolm hill's 20.what a night for leron black -- just six points but a career high 15 rebounds in 27 minutes.the illini outscored by six in the second half but still hang on for the win -- and for john groce -- that's all that matters.

John groce:"now that i know we won i'm glad that they popped us in the mouth and it went from an 11-point lead to a deficit where they took the lead and we had to respond to that and i thought our response definitely was a lot better than the other night and it has been better than it was before that so we've got to get back to being who we are with that and i thought we did that and showed some resiliency and showed some toughness.

We certainly have a long way to go still.

We dinked some stuff up that we've got to get cleaned up but at least we went in the right way in terms of the mental part and in my opinion a lot more important than the physical part."

