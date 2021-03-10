Steelers Beat Browns In Season Finale

Berrian.

(josh) hello two thousand seventeen.

Happy new year to you and yours.

The pittsburgh steelers clinched the afc north last week against the baltimore ravens.

But the season is not over yet as they welcomed the cleveland browns... at home.

Steelers rested some of their starters in this one.

Ben roethlisberger, antonio brown, le'veon bell and maurkice pouncey.

First half browns lead 14-7 but here come the steelers deangelo williams muscles his way over the goaline to tie it up at 14 browns would miss a fg steelers get the ball back landry jones spots demarcus ayers too fast to be caught, touchdown do your dance big fella, black and gold up 21-14 cleveland not going away just yet robert griffin iii hands off to george atkinson for the 5 yard touchdown run to tie at 21 lets go to overtime!

In ot, cody parkey gets the kick off and its good but you need a touchdown to win it landry jones telling steeler nation don't worry, i got it shotgun pass to codi hamilton for the game winner steelers get win number eleven to close out the regular season.

Black and gold nation' )s jaime baker has more.

Intro: ?

Well it wasn't pretty and it wasn't easy.

But a win is a win and the pittsburgh steelers needed that one badly, as they start to get ready for their first round playoff game against miami.

Deangelo williams: ?

"we won as a team!

We won as a team!

Ok, that was my t.o.

(laughs)" mike mitchell: ?

"just me, i don't want to lose anything.

We could be playing i don't really know, i don't really care.

But if we're keeping score, i want to win.

I think that's the attitude of our team.

We follow coach t's lead with that."

Cobi hamilton: ?

"you always want to win, any time you go out there.

I know their record kind of shows different, but you always want to win.

Playoffs or not playoffs, you always want to win when you go out there."

Deangelo williams: "it's playoff football.

We gotta minimize our mistakes, we gotta play a lot better than we played today.

We got a lot of guys back that rested this week and are back next week.

We gotta keep this machine oiled and we gotta keep this cog in this wheel going."

David decastro: ?

"we're obviously two different teams. that was a long time ago and when you get a second chance to play a team, you look forward to it..

It's nice to have it at home too."

Outro: ?

Players and fans alike probably remember that 30-15 loss to the dolphins in miami 3 months ago.

Players say this is a totally different team now and they' )re set on not letting that happen again.

In pittsburgh, i'm jaime baker for black and gold nation.

(josh) thank you