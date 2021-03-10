Rapid City had its first homicide of 2017 in the early morning hours of new years day

And im melea vanostrand... new information tonight in rapid city's first homicide of 2017.... the victim is identified as 20-year-old juan legarda jr. of rapid city.

Rapid city>> police arrested 26-year old joseph rich also of rapid city for 2nd degree murder.

Early this morning police arrived to the 300 block of east adams street to find three injured subjects, one who had been stabbed and was declared dead on scene.

Two other people were taken to rapid city regional hospital.

We talked with a neighbor in the area who told us his daughter witnessed the beginning of the early morning drama.

Douglas hennigar neighbor>> " right down there by adams and milwaukee, and she said it looked like four or five guys were ganging on a guy and when her friend brought her home and then left and went back she said that she had got a call back from her friend and said that the guy was laying on the ground and wasn't moving and thought maybe he was dead and shortly after that we heard sirens and when we came outside it was lit up like a christmas tree."

Hennigar says he's lived in the area for years and has never known of any crime incidents.

This case has been handed over to the pennington county state's attorney office for prosecution.