Gates pushing back against Governor on recent early release

This, after announcing a commuted sentence for 67- year-old judith clark.

She was the getaway driver in an armored car heist that left two police officers and a guard dead in 1981.

Now, officials in gates are denouncing the governor's decision -- a move in line with their vocal role as advocates for changes in how the state handles criminals.

"" for thirty-five years -- judith clark's served time on second degree murder and robbery convictions for her involvement in the brinks armored car heist in rockland county where a security guard and two police officers were gunned down.

Just before the new year -- governor cuomo announced judith clark's original 75-to-life sentence will be commuted.

A move that will let clark be eligible for parole in 2017.

((sot))"mark: i can't under any circumstances understand why you would give cop killers clemency.

It is just a horrific message to send."

Gates town supervisor mark assini and his police chief -- jim vanbrederode have been at the center of discussion over the need for change in the criminal justice system.

The town's seen an alarming number of crimes committed by parolees in recent years.

Most notably -- the mass shooting outside the gates pub in april 2015 where parolee david alligood killed a man and wounded six others.((sot)) "jvb: now more than ever, we need strong leadership that portrays law and order and not so much the clemency and pardoning, especially of very violent individuals."

The governor's office explained the decision in a news release friday claiming clark's made exceptional strides in self-development.

It went on to say: "based on her original sentence, she would be 106 yers old before she becomes eligible for parole, leaving her without an opportunity to appear before the parole board during her natural lifetime."

Vanbrederode recognizes it's within the governor's power to grant clemency, though he says this case in particular is unethical.((sot)) "jvb: it's hard to come to work every day and to think the governor has our back as law enforcement."

In the meantime, assini and vanbrederode are calling on local, state and federal elected officials to pressure the parole board and the governor to keep clark in prison to continue serving her original sentence.

Rockland county district attorney thomas zugibe has already expressed he plans to fight clark's chances at early parole.

((sot))"jordan: as recently as last year -- chief vanbrederode and other law enforcement officials in monroe county called on the state to find a better way to keep track of parolees -- and allow police officers to have access to the parole database so ?they can make arrests if they find someone violating parole."

