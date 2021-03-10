No. 5 HailState Hoops Rings in SEC Play with Win

Ring in the new year is on the basketball court...and today, mississippi state did just that as vic schaefer's hailstate hoops squad aimed to remain perfect and start 2017 off on the right foot... to the hump for new year's day hoops - mississippi state tipping off sec play hosting lsu... and that smoke was the only thing that msu feared all day - they brought it on both ends of the floor - the block from victoria vivians & chinwe okorie leads to the break and a bucket for vivians... that was just the start of a big day for the junior from carthage - later in the first - she drills one of her three made triples, finishing with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Msu led 19-10 after the first... and would continue to add to their lead - morgan william gets a big screen set by ketara chapel, which springs her for the lay-in.

Bulldogs led 37-19 at the half... 2nd half - great passing around the zone from msu leads to a bucket inside for chinwe okorie, who finished with 17 points and 6 rebounds... and you know it's your day when this happens - shot clock inside of 5 secs - william from nba range, nothing but nylon.

She had 6 points, 7 assists... msu stays perfect, as they dominate lsu, 74- 48.

Vic schaefer: i think they're battle tested.

I can work myself into a lather a night before the ball game what can and could happen.

At the end of the day, when they play like they did today.

They're pretty good.

As long as they know when the bus is loading, sometimes that's enough.

Chinwe okorie: if you want to win, you have to play defense and rebound on both ends.

Coach has been beating a drum all week it's just been in my head rebound and box out and rebound.

That's what we went into the game and did.

It turned out good for us.

