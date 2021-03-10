Downtown St. Joseph Library Gets 3D Printer

The downtown library has a new toy to ring in the new year.

St joseph public library got a 3-d printer, thanks to a missouri state library technology grant.

Library staff will be offering hands-on programming for all those interested in the printer.

People will learn how to design 3-d objects to be printed, as well as how the printing works.

Library staff says art is the main purpose for their printer, and they're excited to start using it for classes.

So far they've gotten a lot of positive feedback about the new gadget--they hope it will bring more people into the library.

(sot "it's been amazement.

Uh, everyone who comes in really enjoys just watching it go, building up the items. we'd like people to understand it and get used to it and be informed and uh, maybe get jobs dealing with such things."

) all patrons of the library are allowed to print 3d objects.

And perhaps the most exciting part--all printing for 2017 will