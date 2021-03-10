Are new year's resolutions bad for your mental health?

Here we go again.

>>> here we go again, a new year means new goals and new disappointments.

That's when efforts fall flat.

Researchers show that's what happens with more than 90% of new year's resolutions.

Ali monsen explains how to set your goals high without setting yourself up for failure.

>>ali: starting a resolution can feel like climbing a never ending flight of stairs, that's why some people have a beef with turning over a new leaf.

>> it's not helpful to do that.

>> give it a week and see what i want to do.

>>ali: and then, there are brave souls with ambitious goals.

>> i have elected to go vegan.

I'm cutting the meat out all together.

>>ali: they just sometimes... >> how are you going to keep yourself on track?

>> oh, jeez, i don't know.

That's a good question.

>>ali: lack direction.

Experts at northern utah counseling, say they see it all the time.

>> we have big ideas.

And we're not really sure how to get started on them.

>>ali: but don't be discouraged.

Just consider tips before cutting out carbs or cutting your day job, number one, be realistic.

>> i would start with very basic things, things that are going to make a difference in your life.

But that are not so big that you can't reach them.

>>ali: then, gradually add to the goals as you reach mile tones.

Next tip, make it measurable.

>> you can break that out into six months, 12 months.

By the end of january, i want to have $100 in my savings account.

By february, i want to have $150.

>>ali: you're not going to stick with it if it's not fun.

That's why experts say find ways to enjoy it, whatever "it" is.

>> if you don't enjoy exercise, chances are you're probably not going to stick with going to the gym.

>>ali: even better, do it with a friend, you'll feel more accountable if you involve others who can cheer you on.

Gym managers say by mid-february, half of all exercisers will quit coming, because they don't think they're seeing results quickly enough, so the last tip, patience with yourself in physical fitness and every other goal