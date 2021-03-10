Are new year's resolutions bad for your mental health?

New Years Resolution-Workout
>>> here we go again, a new year means new goals and new disappointments.
That's when efforts fall flat.
Researchers show that's what happens with more than 90% of new year's resolutions.
Ali monsen explains how to set your goals high without setting yourself up for failure.
>>ali: starting a resolution can feel like climbing a never ending flight of stairs, that's why some people have a beef with turning over a new leaf.
>> it's not helpful to do that.
>> give it a week and see what i want to do.
>>ali: and then, there are brave souls with ambitious goals.
>> i have elected to go vegan.
I'm cutting the meat out all together.
>>ali: they just sometimes... >> how are you going to keep yourself on track?
>> oh, jeez, i don't know.
That's a good question.
>>ali: lack direction.
Experts at northern utah counseling, say they see it all the time.
>> we have big ideas.
And we're not really sure how to get started on them.
>>ali: but don't be discouraged.
Just consider tips before cutting out carbs or cutting your day job, number one, be realistic.
>> i would start with very basic things, things that are going to make a difference in your life.
But that are not so big that you can't reach them.
>>ali: then, gradually add to the goals as you reach mile tones.
Next tip, make it measurable.
>> you can break that out into six months, 12 months.
By the end of january, i want to have $100 in my savings account.
By february, i want to have $150.
>>ali: you're not going to stick with it if it's not fun.
That's why experts say find ways to enjoy it, whatever "it" is.
>> if you don't enjoy exercise, chances are you're probably not going to stick with going to the gym.
>>ali: even better, do it with a friend, you'll feel more accountable if you involve others who can cheer you on.
Gym managers say by mid-february, half of all exercisers will quit coming, because they don't think they're seeing results quickly enough, so the last tip, patience with yourself in physical fitness and every other goal
